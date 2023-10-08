SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — A Flood Watch has been issued for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis counties through Monday morning due to ongoing heavy lake effect rain.

Rain is expected to continue east of Lake Ontario, falling heavily at times, right through Sunday evening before lifting north and weakening Sunday night into Monday.

By Monday morning, rain totals could end up on the order of 2 to 4 inches where the most persistent rain falls, likely in and around the Tug Hill Plateau. Locally higher amounts are possible.

Flooding of rivers, creeks, and streams is possible, as well as flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Remember, if you ever encounter a flooded roadway, please turn around and find an alternate route.