SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — A Flood Watch has been issued for Oneida, Madison, Chenango, Cortland, and Tompkins counties from Sunday afternoon through 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Rain showers will develop Sunday afternoon, giving way to widespread, steady rain Sunday night into Monday. The rain will likely be heavy at times.

Across central New York, rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected. This may lead to flooding of rivers, creeks, and streams within the Flood Watch zone. Flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is also possible.

According to the National Weather Service, a Flood Watch means the threat of flooding exists. If you are in the watch area you should monitor weather conditions closely. Remember, if you come across a flooded-out road or walkway, never try to cross it with your vehicle or by foot.