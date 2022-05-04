TOWN OF TYRE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– A Florida man with family ties to Syracuse is in custody after he attempted to light a one-year-old baby on fire.

The incident unfolded at the Love’s Truck Stop in the Town of Tyre near Waterloo Tuesday morning. Seneca County Sheriff’s arrived at the scene around 5:30am for reports of several fires in the building.

28-year-old Jamie Avery Jr. of West Palm Beach, Florida, and another suspect were immediately detained without incident. Once detectives were inside the building they located a one-year-old baby girl covered in flammable liquid. It was determined that the suspects attempted to light the little girl on fire but were unsuccessful.

Detectives also located a suspicious device inside the truck stop and immediately evacuated the building. While the bomb squad and K9 units investigated the device, detectives searched the area and located another child inside Avery’s tractor-trailer cab. This time it was a 4-year-old boy with multiple head injuries.

Both children were rushed to the hospital and are expected to make full recoveries. The suspicious device was found to be a make-shift replica and not incendiary in nature.

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office said the children are believed to be related to one another and have family ties to Avery.

“We definitely are touched by these types of cases and it definitely hits home for those that have children. I think we’re all doing well and we have the support system in place to make sure we all do well. We’ll continue to monitor each other to make sure we’re mentally healthy but there’s no doubt about it these cases take a toll and they’re difficult and challenging to work on.” Timothy Thompson, Seneca County Sheriff’s Office Lead Detective

Avery is charged with attempted aggravated murder, a class B felony, attempted murder in the second degree, a class B felony, arson in the second degree, a class B felony, attempted arson in the second degree, a class C felony, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a class B misdemeanor.

Avery is being held at the Seneca County Correctional Facility on $100,000 cash bail or a $250,000 secure bond. The other suspect in the incident has not been charged yet in connection with the crimes. Avery is expected back in the Town of Tyre Court Friday, May 6.