Florida woman caught with loaded handgun at Hancock International Airport

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Florida woman was caught with a loaded handgun in her carry-on at Hancock International Airport on Monday.

The Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, found a loaded .22 caliber handgun with three bullets in the woman’s carry-on items. TSA contacted the Syracuse Police Department, who confiscated the gun, and the woman was briefly detained for questioning. The woman said she was flying home with a companion who had driven her luggage from Florida, so she did not know the gun was in her bag.

“Our TSA officers are very skilled at identifying prohibited items and illegal weapons,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Upstate New York. “This traveler basically said that she did not know where her gun was and as a result, she now faces stiff Federal financial civil penalties for her mistake. If you own a firearm, you need to know where it is at all times.”

The TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns with them at a checkpoint and a typical first offense can cost you $4,100. That fine can go as high as $13,669, depending on mitigating circumstances.

Guns caught at the Syracuse-Hancock International Airport checkpoint

Year201520162017201820192020
Guns caught at Syracuse-Hancock International Airport223252

