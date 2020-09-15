SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Florida woman was caught with a loaded handgun in her carry-on at Hancock International Airport on Monday.
The Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, found a loaded .22 caliber handgun with three bullets in the woman’s carry-on items. TSA contacted the Syracuse Police Department, who confiscated the gun, and the woman was briefly detained for questioning. The woman said she was flying home with a companion who had driven her luggage from Florida, so she did not know the gun was in her bag.
“Our TSA officers are very skilled at identifying prohibited items and illegal weapons,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Upstate New York. “This traveler basically said that she did not know where her gun was and as a result, she now faces stiff Federal financial civil penalties for her mistake. If you own a firearm, you need to know where it is at all times.”
The TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns with them at a checkpoint and a typical first offense can cost you $4,100. That fine can go as high as $13,669, depending on mitigating circumstances.
Guns caught at the Syracuse-Hancock International Airport checkpoint
|Year
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|Guns caught at Syracuse-Hancock International Airport
|2
|2
|3
|2
|5
|2
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Six states cut from tri-state coronavirus travel advisory
- Florida woman caught with loaded handgun at Hancock International Airport
- Louisville to settle wrongful death lawsuit filed by Breonna Taylor’s family
- ‘Certified Young Person’ Paul Rudd teams up with NY Gov. Cuomo in satire mask video
- CNY SPCA investigating after dog comes in with serious injuries. WARNING: Image may be graphic
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App