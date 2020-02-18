CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — This is the worst year for the flu in the past decade, both in Central New York and around the country.
The CDC said that it is both Type A and B. Data shows that this year has been much worse than normal.
Doctors from St. Joseph’s Health said that it’s not too late to protect yourself by getting a flu shot.
“…Of course, a lot of unknowns. One of the biggest measures that we can take and preventing transmission is early recognition,” said Dr. Roman Batyuk with St. Joseph’s Health. “Not waiting a weekend, not waiting for your symptoms to get worse. And getting your flu shot early on the season.”
Batyuk recommends going to a doctor as soon as you show symptoms – coughing, sneezing or a fever.
And if you don’t have the flu shot, it is not too late to get one.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Flu cases continue to rise in Central New York
- UNC squanders double-digit lead in 6th straight loss, 77-76, at Notre Dame
- Racing world takes to social media reacting to Ryan Newman crash at Daytona 500
- Denny Hamlin wins 3rd Daytona 500 in photo finish
- Fugitive of the Week: Cashmere McKenzie
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App