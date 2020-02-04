UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The flu has infected 19 million Americans so far.
The flu is spreading at a rapid rate and has lead to at least 180,000 hospitalizations and 10,000 deaths this year alone.
That number includes 68 children.
The CDC said that the 2019-2020 flu season is projected to be one of the worst in a decade, with high levels of activity in 41 states.
CDC Research says the vaccination is an effective way to fight the flu, reducing risk of infection in up to 60 percent of the population.
