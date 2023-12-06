ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald declared that the flu is now prevalent in New York State, which triggers mask requirements for certain healthcare workers.

The declaration requires unvaccinated healthcare workers in the following settings to wear surgical or procedure masks during times when the Commissioner declares that influenza is prevalent in New York State.

These facilities include but are not limited to: hospitals, nursing homes, diagnostic and treatment centers, certified home health agencies, long-term home health care programs, AIDS home care programs, licensed home care service agencies, limited licensed home care service agencies, and hospices.

This declaration comes after week-over-week lab-confirmed flu cases are up 34%, rising from 1,487 cases in the previous week to 1,993 outside the New York City area. In New York City, cases are up 21 percent, rising from 1,713 cases in the previous week to 2,068.

“We have now declared that flu is prevalent in New York State, which means health care personnel who are not vaccinated against the flu this season need to take extra precautions and wear a mask in health care facilities, as they are exposed to sick patients and come into close contact with those most vulnerable to the flu,” said Dr. McDonald. “Everyone 6 months of age and older should get the flu shot as it is the best way to protect yourself and will lessen the symptoms if you do get sick. It’s not too late; get your flu shot today.”

The flu shot is available to those 6 months and older. Those who are 65 years and older, people with certain chronic medical conditions, young children, and pregnant women are most at risk of hospitalization. In addition, those 65 years of age and older should get a high-dose flu shot if available.

To treat the flu, there are antiviral medications that can be prescribed by health care providers, such as Tamiflu, which can reduce the length and severity of the illness. Amid reports of spot shortages in some areas, the federal government recently gave the State permission to tap into the Strategic National Stockpile to secure Tamiflu and ensure supplies are available as needed.

Avoiding illness by getting the flu shot remains the most effective way to prevent infection and reduce the risk of severe illness for children and adults.

For more information on where to get the flu vaccine click here,