SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A statement has been released about TFR (Temporary Flight Restriction) in relation to the Presidental visit to Syracuse on Thursday, October 27. You might be asking yourself, what happens if I have a flight out of SYR tomorrow?

The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority (SRAA), operator of Syracuse Handcock International Airport says there has been issued a TFR by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) due to President Biden traveling to SYR.

The TFR will begin at 1:15 p.m. and end at 6:15 p.m. and extends in a 12-nautical mile radius around the airport.

No flights have been delayed or cancelled at this time, but SRAA encourages people who have flights during this window to confirm their status with their direct airline to stay up to date on their flight schedule.

Law enforcement flights, military aircraft flights, approved air ambulance flights and regularly scheduled cargo flights will be allowed to stay on their planned schedules, there will be windows of time when ground transportation and planes will be on lockdown.

These windows include directly after Air Force One arrives when the President is in and at the airport, and directly after the departure of Air Force One from SYR, SRAA says.

Private pilots, drones, sightseeing flights, etc. will not be permitted in the 12-nautical mile radius during the five-hour window.

Check the Syracuse Airport Facebook or Twitter to see when the lockdowns occur on Thursday.