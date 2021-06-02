FM principal gets “slimed” following successful student-run fundraiser raising over $2,300

Local News
Capri slime

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a successful fundraiser where Fayetteville-Manlius students raised over $2,300, the school principal, Deborah Capri, rewarded the students by participating in various challenges, including a principal “sliming”.

Students donated half the funds to Home and School Associations to support school programs and activities, and the other half to Helping Hounds Dog Rescue. Capri along with other staff participated in activities such as hula hoop and pie eating contests, and even put on a skit for the kids.

