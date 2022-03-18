SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Bishop Ludden High School! The school’s Performing Arts Department is bringing their own interpretation of “The Wizard of Oz” to the stage.

After months of rehearsing, they’re finally off to see the Wizard, the Wonderful Wizard of Oz!

“We started our blocking rehearsals in December for blocking with acting and lines. Then we started music and then we started dance and maybe a month ago we started to put everything together,” says Jon Daher, junior at Bishop Ludden High School.

Students are thrilled to kick off their last spring musical of the year, leaving their face masks behind. Daher, starring as the Scarecrow in the musical says he feels a sense of relief being able to perform on stage without a face mask or shield.

“It feels really good definitely with the singing. It’s a lot easier and its good to see people’s faces again for sure,” says Daher.

The feeling is mutual for senior, Emily Flynn.

“We were finally allowed to perform in the fall. We did little women where I was Joe Marsh and now doing the musical. I think its a good send off for me,” says Flynn.

She says these past four years have been a little chaotic with the pandemic and not being able to do what she loves, which is perform on stage. Flynn says she is thrilled to be starring in her last musical as Dorothy, the lead role in The Wizard of Oz! Flynn says she is ready to start her next chapter at Seton Hall University in New Jersey where she’ll be studying film in the fall.

“I want to be a director. I would love to be in front of the camera and behind the camera. I always loved this type of stuff and I am probably going to do the shows there at Seton Hall,” says Flynn.

Students are hoping you can join them on their journey to Emerald City. The 3 day performance kicks off on Friday, March 18th at 7 pm. Two other shows will be held on Saturday at 1 pm and 7 pm. Tickets are $10.00 and $8.00 for students and seniors. Tickets can be bought at the door.