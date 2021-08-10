Foo Fighters coming to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in September

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The multi-Grammy award winning band, the Foo Fighters, will play the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Wednesday, September 15.
Tickets go on sale Friday, August 13 at 10 a.m., presale tickets are available Tuesday, August 10.
The Foo Fighters played the first concert at Madison Sqaure Garden since the pandemic to a full, fully vaccinated, crowd.
Here is a list of concerts announced to the venue this summer:
- 8/14 — Lady A 7 p.m.
- 8/18 — Dave Matthews Band 7:30 p.m.
- 8/22 — James Taylor and Jackson Browne TBD
- 8/25 — KoRn & Staind 6:30 p.m.
- 9/15 — Foo Fighters TBD
- 9/16 — Thomas Rhett 7:30 p.m.
- 9/26 — Jonas Brothers 7 p.m.
- 10/7 — Chris Stapleton 7 p.m.