Foo Fighters coming to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in September

FILE – In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Dave Grohl of the band Foo Fighters performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The band will perform at Madison Square Garden on June 20. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The multi-Grammy award winning band, the Foo Fighters, will play the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Wednesday, September 15.

ARE YOU READY FOR MORE??? ⚡🤘 🇺🇸

Tickets on sale Friday, 8/13 at 10am ET.

Pre-sale begins TODAY @ 12pm ET.

Use code: MAKINGAFIRE



9/15/21 – Syracuse, NYhttps://t.co/1bmv6mzKDs



9/17/21 – Bridgeport, CThttps://t.co/JPosugmg1U pic.twitter.com/4uJ0HEUf35 — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 10, 2021

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 13 at 10 a.m., presale tickets are available Tuesday, August 10.

The Foo Fighters played the first concert at Madison Sqaure Garden since the pandemic to a full, fully vaccinated, crowd.

Here is a list of concerts announced to the venue this summer: