Foo Fighters coming to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in September

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Dave Grohl

FILE – In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Dave Grohl of the band Foo Fighters performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The band will perform at Madison Square Garden on June 20. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The multi-Grammy award winning band, the Foo Fighters, will play the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Wednesday, September 15. 

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 13 at 10 a.m., presale tickets are available Tuesday, August 10. 

The Foo Fighters played the first concert at Madison Sqaure Garden since the pandemic to a full, fully vaccinated, crowd. 

Here is a list of concerts announced to the venue this summer: 

  • 8/14 — Lady A 7 p.m. 
  • 8/18 — Dave Matthews Band 7:30 p.m. 
  • 8/22 — James Taylor and Jackson Browne TBD 
  • 8/25 — KoRn & Staind 6:30 p.m. 
  • 9/15 — Foo Fighters TBD 
  • 9/16 — Thomas Rhett 7:30 p.m. 
  • 9/26 — Jonas Brothers 7 p.m. 
  • 10/7 — Chris Stapleton 7 p.m. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area