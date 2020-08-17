Food and milk distribution event Tuesday at LaFayette Apple Festival grounds

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The American Dairy Association North East is once again partnering with local organizations to distribute 4,000 gallons of milk and 16,000 pounds of food to families in need.

The drive-thru distribution event will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, August 18, beginning at 3 p.m. at the LaFayette Apple Festival grounds located at 5330 Rowland Road in LaFayette. Each vehicle will receive two gallons of milk and a box of food that contains 20 pounds of produce. The giveaway runs while supplies last.

By the end of August, ADANE will partner with multiple local organizations to give away more than 500,000 gallons of milk in just two months.