Food and milk drive-thru in East Syracuse Tuesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another food and milk distribution is scheduled for Tuesday to help the local community get the assistance they need.

The American Dairy Association North East will be giving away about 4,000 gallons of milk and 32,000 pounds of produce on Tuesday at the Abundant Life Christian Center located at 7000 All Nations Boulevard in East Syracuse. The drive-thru event will begin at 3 p.m.

There is no registration required. All drivers and passengers are asked to stay in their car. Walk-ups are not permitted.