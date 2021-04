OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The American Dairy Association is hosting a free food and milk giveaway at the Oswego Speedway on Thursday.

Volunteers will be handing out one box of food per family on a first-come, first-serve basis. Drivers are asked to enter at City Line Road.

The drive-thru will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until supplies run out.