Food and milk giveaway at State Fairgrounds Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There will be another distribution of free food and milk Friday, October 16 at the New York State Fairgrounds.

The event begins at 11 a.m. and participants should enter through gate 7. There will be one thousand boxes of food available. Each box has 34 pounds of food including one gallon of milk, along with an assortment of dairy, produce, and meat items. The distribution will continue while supplies last.

All drivers and passengers are required to stay in their vehicles. Food items will be placed in the trunk or rear tailgate.

The event is sponsored by the American Dairy Association of the North East and the Food Bank of Central New York. The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (C.F.A.P.) government-funded grants are making it possible for community organizations to provide free food to those in need.

