Food and milk giveaway in Syracuse this Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army will hold their latest food and milk giveaway this Friday in the Oncenter parking lot in Syracuse.
Boxes of food and gallons of milk will be handed out from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or until supplies last.
Drivers are asked to use the State Street entrance to the parking lot and exit onto Harrison Street.
Each car will receive two gallons of milk and a box of food that includes breads, produce, and nonperishable items.
This is a community-wide distribution for anyone who needs assistance.
