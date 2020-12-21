Food and milk giveaway taking place at State Fairgrounds on Tuesday

Correction: A previous version of this story stated that the event was on Saturday. That has been corrected.

(WSYR-TV) — Those in the Syracuse area in need of some extra help during the pandemic can get it on Tuesday!

Beginning at 11 a.m., 1,000 gallons of milk and 2,500 pounds of sausage will be distributed to families in a drive-thru food giveaway.

The event is taking place at the New York State Fairgrounds. You will be asked to enter Gate 7.

You must stay in your car, no walk-ups are allowed. You do not have to register beforehand.