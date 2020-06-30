Food and milk giveaway to be held in Fabius on Tuesday

FABIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another effort to help the community during these difficult times. The American Dairy Association, the Food Bank of CNY, Onondaga County, and more are coming together to give out more than 4,000 gallons of milk, along with meat and produce at a drive-thru event on Tuesday at Fabius-Pompey Elementary School.

Each car will get two gallons of milk and one box each of meat and produce. Drivers will stay in their cars as no walk-ups are allowed. The giveaway starts at 3 p.m.