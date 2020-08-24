Food and milk giveaways tomorrow in Oswego & Fabius

(WSYR-TV) — Continuing to provide food assistance to neighbors in need, American Dairy Association North East (ADANE) and other community partners are hosting two milk and food giveaways tomorrow, Tuesday, August 25.
In the morning, beginning at 11 a.m., more than 2,000 gallons of milk and 21,000 pounds of food will be given out at the Oswego Speedway, located at 300 East Albany Street in Oswego. Drivers are asked to enter from City Line Road and exit onto East Albany Street. This event is drive-through only, walk-ups won’t be allowed.
A second drive-through event will be held at Fabius-Pompey Elementary School located at 7800 Main Street in Fabius beginning at 3 p.m. This event is also a drive-through only event.
Each vehicle that drives through will receive two gallons of milk and a box of food with 20 pounds of produce. Each event will distribute 1,080 boxes of food, while supplies last.
