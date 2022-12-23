SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Donations to the Food Back of Central New York tripled last week the day after the organization was featured on ABC World News Tonight.

On his evening broadcast last Wednesday, Syracuse-area native David Muir visited Dinosaur Bar-B-Que’s Brooklyn location and interviewed owner, John Stage.

The story included Dinosaur’s Bar-B-Que flavored potato chips, the proceeds of which go to the Food Bank of Central New York.

Muir’s story re-aired on NewsChannel 9 on Thursday.

The publicity helped.

Food Bank Development Director, Lynn Hy, tells NewsChannel 9 the number of donations made to the organization were three times the amount the same Thursday the year before.

A handful of donations were from people who had never given to the organization before, hinting that the national attention is to credit.

As is normal during the season, the Food Bank also mailed out requests for gifts to its distribution list, which may also get credit for some of the donations.