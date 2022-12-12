SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Making sure food gets to those who need it requires all hands on deck, and at the Food Bank of Central New York that means thousands of hands every year.

Lynn Hy, Chief Development Officer at the Food Bank says their work wouldn’t be possible without all the assistance they get from volunteers every day.

“During our last fiscal year over 7,000 hours were donated to us to help pack these boxes of food and do other work,” Hy said. “Whether it’s taking donated non-perishable food sorting it, and getting that ready for distribution.”

Sandy Woods is one of those volunteers who has been working at the food bank for over six years. She started through her church and has continued because she loves the work.

“I see the people that come through there and they are all so happy to get the food,” Woods said, “And it’s good food, we sort out anything that’s bad so it’s all nutritious and good.”

“It’s a nice feeling knowing you are doing something nice for somebody,” Woods added. “I have never had food insecurity, I have a lot of food, but not everybody does and I am happy to help any way that I can.”