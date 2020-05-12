Food Bank of CNY holding ‘Truck to Trunk’ giveaway Tuesday

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In their first drive-through giveaway, the Food Bank of Central New York expects to be serving around 1,000 households at the fairgrounds on Tuesday. The event runs from 12 to 3:30 p.m.

You needed to pre-register for this event and at this time, that sign up list is already full. But Tuesday afternoon, those families will be entering through Gate 7 of the fairgrounds and coming to the Horticulture Building, where they will be forming two lines of cars and when the time comes, they’ll open their trunk and volunteers will be filling their cars with food.

The recipients will receive dairy products like eggs, yogurt, milk, butter, cottage cheese, and fruits and vegetables. This is all part of the Nourish New York Initiative that was announced by Governor Andrew Cuomo last week, where the Food Bank was given $2.1 million to buy unsold products from New York farmers.

“He saw that there were producers and growers and manufacturers that were really hurt by the shutdown of so many restaurants, and schools, and other businesses that use to get their products from these upstate manufacturers and distributors,” said Lynn Hy, Chief Development Officers of the Food Bank of CNY.

The Food Bank of CNY does plan to host another drive through giveaway in a different area throughout the coming weeks. This is also to serve the increase in demand the Food Bank has seen throughout the pandemic. For those who will miss those giveaways, call the Food Bank at (315) 437-1899 during regular business hours, but for evenings and weekends, call 211.

