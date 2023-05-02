SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Food Bank of Central New York is now serving up its own jars of pasta sauce!

The nonprofit agency launched its “Pantry Classics” line of staple grocery items. The initiative is a new private label food venture for the Food Bank of Central New York.

This fundraiser will help provide meals for neighbors facing hunger. The first product hitting store shelves is a classic tomato & basil pasta sauce.

The sauce will be made available to the Food Bank’s network of partner agencies throughout 11 counties in Central New York.

Jars are also available to the public at grocery stores. Proceeds go directly to the Food Bank of Central New York.

Through a partnership with Giovanni Foods, the Food Bank has commissioned the production of the sauce.

“Pasta sauce is a pantry staple in households across our service area. This new private label sauce will offer a delicious red sauce option for our partner agencies and people facing hunger to enjoy. With the additional sale of jars of sauce at local Wegmans and Tops Friendly Markets, the proceeds will offer a new stream of support to provide nutritious food for men, women, and children experiencing hunger.”

Karen Belcher, Executive Director, Food Bank of Central New York

In addition to Wegmans and Tops, the Food Bank of CNY is working to partner with more retailers to offer the Pantry Classics Pasta Sauce.