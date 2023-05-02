SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Food Bank of Central New York is now serving up its own jars of pasta sauce!

The nonprofit agency launched its “Pantry Classics” line of staple grocery items. The initiative is a new private label food venture for the Food Bank of Central New York.

This fundraiser will help provide meals for neighbors facing hunger. The first product hitting store shelves is a classic tomato & basil pasta sauce.

The sauce will be made available to the Food Bank’s network of partner agencies throughout 11 counties in Central New York.

Jars are also available to the public at grocery stores. Proceeds go directly to the Food Bank of Central New York.

Through a partnership with Giovanni Foods, the Food Bank has commissioned the production of the sauce.

“Pasta sauce is a pantry staple in households across our service area. This new private label sauce will offer a delicious red sauce option for our partner agencies and people facing hunger to enjoy. With the additional sale of jars of sauce at local Wegmans and Tops Friendly Markets, the proceeds will offer a new stream of support to provide nutritious food for men, women, and children experiencing hunger.” Karen Belcher, Executive Director, Food Bank of Central New York

WEGMANS LOCATIONS:

John Glenn

7519 Oswego Rd.

Liverpool, NY 13090 Dewitt

6789 E. Genesee St.

Fayetteville, NY 13066 Onondaga

4722 Onondaga Blvd.

Syracuse, NY 13219 Cicero

7952 Brewerton Rd.

Cicero, NY 13039 Taft Rd.

4979 W. Taft Rd.

Liverpool, NY 13088 Great Northern

3955 State Route 31

Liverpool, NY 13090 James St.

4256 James St.

East Syracuse, NY 13058 Auburn

1 Loop Rd.

Auburn, NY 13021 Fairmount

3325 W. Genesee St.

Syracuse, NY 13219

TOPS FRIENDLY MARKET LOCATIONS:

Baldwinsville

2265 Downer St.

Baldwinsville, NY 13027 Camillus

5335 West Genesee St.

Camillus, NY 13031 Chittenango

800 West Genesee St.

Chittenango, NY 13037 Canastota

Rt. 5 & Oxbow Rd.

Canastota, NY 13032 Airport Plaza

3803 Brewerton Rd.

North Syracuse, NY 13212 Nottingham

620 Nottingham Rd.

Syracuse, NY 13224 Fayetteville

350 Towne Dr.

Fayetteville, NY 13066 Manlius

119 West Seneca St.

Manlius, NY 13104 Skaneateles

40 Fennell St.

Skaneateles, NY 13152 Cazenovia

71 Nelson St.

Cazenovia, NY 13035 Clay

8417 Oswego Rd.

Baldwinsville, NY 13027 Shop City

181 Shop City Plaza

Syracuse, NY 13206 Dewitt

4410 East Genesee St.

Dewitt, NY 13214 Northside

700 1st North St.

Syracuse, NY 13208 Elbridge

227 East Main St.

Elbridge, NY 13060 Auburn

352 West Genesee St.

Auburn, NY 13021 Lowville

7395 Turin Rd.

Lowville, NY 13367 Pulaski

3830 Rome Rd.

Pulaski, NY 13142 Camden

9554 Harden Blvd, Rt. 13

Camden, NY 13316 Mexico

3385 Main St.

Mexico, NY 13114 Sandy Creek

6103 North Main St.

Sandy Creek, NY 13145 Adams

10916 U.S. 11

Adams, NY 13605 Boonville

261 Utica Blvd.

Boonville, NY 13309 Hannibal

409 Fulton St.

Hannibal, NY 13074

In addition to Wegmans and Tops, the Food Bank of CNY is working to partner with more retailers to offer the Pantry Classics Pasta Sauce.