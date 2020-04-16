Food Bank of CNY receives donation from NYSEG

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The Food Bank of CNY has received a donation from NYSEG. The utility company donated $50,000 to the Food Bank. That is equivalent to 150,000 meals.

“While the company has taken a number of steps to put customers first and assist those impacted by the ongoing situation, supporting local organizations such as the Food Bank is an important step in caring for the communities we serve,” said Carl A. Taylor, President and CEO of NYSEG and RG&E.

“We are thrilled to receive this generous donation from NYSEG to aid us in our response to the COVID-19 public health crisis,” said Lynn Hy, Chief Development Officer of Food Bank of Central New York. “During the month of March, we saw a 20% increase in demand for emergency food and that number continues to grow. This donation will help us acquire and distribute food to children, families, and seniors in need in our community.”

NYSEG also announced additional contributions to regional food banks in Western New York, Rochester, the Southern Tier, and Northeastern NY. The company previously announced last month that it, along with sister company, RG&E, had donated 17,700 N95 and surgical masks to the state’s COVID-19 response effort to assist health care workers on the front lines. The company also announced a number of steps it has taken to assist customers that have suffered financial hardships as a result of the virus.