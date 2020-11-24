Food Bank of CNY working to meet growing demand for food assistance

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The pandemic has had an impact on almost every aspect of our lives, including food security. As we head into the holidays, that situation could become more severe for some. Those at the Food Bank of Central New York are working hard and have been working hard throughout the pandemic to meet that need.

“It takes all of us working together so that we can continue to meet that need,” said Lynn Hy, Chief Development Officer for the Food Bank of CNY.

A need that continues to grow throughout the pandemic, and for a number of reasons. Hy said she’s hearing from families now without a job who suddenly need help getting a meal on the table. Plus, seniors can’t shop, since they’re at risk of complications from COVD-19. And to top it off, schoolchildren are learning from home and many don’t have easy access to free lunches.

“So parents are having to stretch their budgets even further and we’re seeing them rely on and turn to the emergency food network for more food assistance,” Hy said.

In the month of October, the organization distributed 2.2 million pounds of food and on one truck alone Tuesday morning, 10,000 pounds of food was going out to families in CNY.

The food bank is relying on help from the government, but as the demand keeps growing, the support from the community is, too.

“They haven’t been adversely affected by the pandemic. And they want to share and they want to help reach out and make a difference in somebody’s life,” Hy said.

Especially now, during the holidays, when a meal is the last thing those here at the food bank want families to worry about.

“When you’re supposed to be celebrating with family, and you know getting gifts for your family members and your children, it just adds that added stress for people,” Hy said.

If anyone is looking for emergency food assistance, click here. Once on this site, click “find food,” type in your street address, and it will show you food options in your area.