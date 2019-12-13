Food Bank of CNY worries it won’t be able to make up for cuts to Federal SNAP program

VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Food Bank of Central New York says it won’t be able to make up for the amount of meals lost from cuts to SNAP benefits set to go into effect next April.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans who rely on the federal food stamp program will lose their benefits under a new Trump administration rule that will tighten work requirements for recipients.

The rule will limit the ability of states to exempt work-eligible adults from having to obtain steady employment in order to receive benefits.

“Unfortunately SNAP seems to be a favorite target of the current administration,” says Becky Lare, Director of Government Relations at the Food Bank of Central New York.

Lare advocated for the Food Bank when SNAP benefit cuts were proposed as part of the 2018 Farm Bill. Congress opposed the cuts and they were not included in the final legislation.

Under current SNAP rules, work-eligible able-bodied adults without dependents and between the ages of 18 and 49 can currently receive only three months of SNAP benefits in a three-year period if they don’t meet the 20-hour work requirement.

States with high unemployment rates or a demonstrable lack of sufficient jobs can waive those time limits. The new rule imposes stricter criteria states must meet in order to issue waivers.

Lare says in New York State, about 107,000 people will see their SNAP benefits cut.

“It typically results in households having to make tough decisions, are they scaling back on how many meals they’re eating everyday. The grocery budget is typically the first thing to get cut when you’re having a hard time making ends meet, so I think some families will have to make some tough decisions if this ends up being enacted,” Lare tells NewsChannel 9.

The Food Bank of Central New York covers eleven counties and served 13 million meals last year.

Lare adds, “Anytime an individual or a household loses access to SNAP or sees a reduction in their SNAP allotment, those meals need to be made up somewhere and we can’t do it alone. We could not possibly make up for those lost meals.”

She says for every one Food Bank meal, SNAP can provide nine.

Click here to learn more about the Food Bank of Central New York and SNAP benefits.

