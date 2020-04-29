Food Bank uses donated warehouse to socially distance volunteers and keep up with skyrocketing demand

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Between the second half of March and the first half of April, the Food Bank of Central New York distributed 2.2 million pounds of food. That shatters the old record of 1.5 million pounds in a single month.

The Food Bank’s Chief Development Officer, Lynn Hy, tells NewsChannel 9, “We’re finding a lot of families with children not making ends meet and the meals from schools aren’t enough. We’re getting a lot of furloughed or reduction of work-hour people that have never needed help before.”

To meet the demands of people in need, the Food Bank relies on volunteers, which doesn’t work as easily when social distancing has to be followed. So when Hy learned of a property owner willing to donate his warehouse space, the Food Bank took him up on the offer.

The property is on Thompson Road and is now a volunteer-only warehouse.

Because of social distancing, the number of volunteers is limited at the Food Bank’s Headquarters on Interstate Island Road on the westside of Syracuse. The donated space allows more space for more people to work at once. As many as 10 volunteers and three staff members, staying six feet a part and using gloves and masks, sort fresh produce donated by grocery stores into family-sized boxes.

The Food Bank can always take volunteers, but in terms of donations, monetary contributions are preferred.

People in need of food need a referral by calling the Food Bank during its normal business hours, which are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at:(315) 437-1899. For off-hours, use Onondaga County’s 211 line.

