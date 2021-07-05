Central New York food banks have changed forever after the pandemic

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — When the world shut down, the food bank of Central New York had to pivot. Though everything is back open, they’re still in pandemic mode.

“Because even though a lot of people think COVID has ended, for the food bank it hasn’t. There’s so many people still in need,” said Lynn Hy, Chief Development Officer of the Food Bank of CNY.

The need grew throughout the pandemic from an average of 15-million pounds of food each year to 23 million pounds of food distributed last year, and they don’t see that number dropping any time soon.

“Programs that were created during COVID are going to continue because we found that they’re very effective,” Hy said.

Hy is talking about things like a new partnership with Syracuse schools to feed the kids this summer. The expansion of their mobile food pantry program, and the creation of the pre-packed box program, which is a partnership with senior housing facilities.

“We drop the boxes right off at the facility and then the management team from that company will come and they’ll distribute the boxes door to door to the seniors to keep them safe, but also have them be able to access healthy and nutritious food,” said Hy.

All things they were able to do with help from the government and the Central New York community.

But Hy hopes that support continues, long after COVID-19 runs its course.

“Whether it’s a partner coming to us to say, ‘I see a need in my community, how can we help?’ to, a person writing a $100 check,” said Hy.

It all makes a difference, reaching communities that may have been overlooked before the pandemic.