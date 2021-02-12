Food banks in New York able to distribute diapers thanks to huge donation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State has created a partnership with Baby2Baby which will Donate 20 million diapers to food banks in the state.

Baby2Baby is a national nonprofit that provides basic essentials for children under the age of 18.

Food banks will distribute free diapers to families in need.

Food Bank of Central New York Chief Operations Officer Brian McManus says, “For anyone experiencing hardship in any way, we’re talking about people whose resources are not just limited they’re slashed, and diapers are a significant expense for people.”

Social benefits like SNAP and WIC cannot be used to buy diapers, which is why the CNY Diaper Bank was founded in 2016 to help families in need.

“They’re really struggling with basic needs, especially for things like diapers that where there’s no government assistance to cover the cost so when they run out they really have nowhere to turn,” says CNY Diaper Bank founder Michela Hugo.

McManus tells NewsChannel 9, “Our focus is and will always be food, but this is an example of identifying some of those other challenges that people are facing and then trying to leverage our operation, our supply lines to answer to whatever needs people are having.”

The Food Bank of Central New York expects its first shipment of diapers to be a tractor-trailer load of 20,000 diapers on March 8.

They’ll work with their far-reaching network of over 300 community partners to get diapers to families in need.

“The idea that they will receive diapers that they can then get to places that we are not currently working with is is really important,” Hugo tells NewsChannel 9. The CNY Diaper Bank focuses on Onondaga County.

McManus adds, “Any way that we can provide a resource that gives people a little bit more stability we’re going to do our best to do it.”

Click here to for the Food Bank of Central New York to find resources in your community. They cover the counties of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, and St. Lawrence.

Click here for the CNY Diaper Bank.