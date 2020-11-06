Food Center feels pandemic pains as need increases in the Salt City

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The pandemic affects all of us differently. While some are getting by, others are struggling to get groceries, and one of the places they turn to for help is also feeling the impact.

Inside the University United Methodist Church is a massive operation. Right before the pandemic, the Food Bank of CNY asked them to join together with the food pantries at Temple Concord and Grace Episcopal Church to create The Food Center at 324.

When they first merged, they were only feeding the south east side of Syracuse.

“When COVID came along, we were asked to be an emergency food site for the entire city,” said Neighborhood Outreach and Food Center Coordinator, Galyn Murphy-Stanley.

They’ve gone from feeding about 1,000 people a month to 1,000 people per week. As the need grows, their finances are slowly dwindling.

“We have very quickly exhausted our budget. We always need money,” said Murphy-Stanley.

Murphy-Stanley said they rely on grants, congregations, outreach, and the Food Bank of CNY to keep them afloat, but she’s worried about what will happen in January.

Whether it’s feast or famine, she said they’ll do what they can to be there for the Salt City.

People are thrilled, they’re thankful, they’re gracious, they’re tearful. A lot of tears, a lot of um, feeling very grateful that they’re in a different point in their lives and how COVID is changing their world. Galyn Murphy-Stanley

It’s the reason why volunteers like Shirley Edge keep coming back to help.

“It’s the kind of thing that you feel like you need to do something for the community,” she said. “People need the food, so you just do it.”

If you want to help, they’re always looking for strong cardboard boxes (about 18″ x 24″ with sturdy bottoms and sides) and money.

To donate financially, you can mail a check with “Food Pantry” or “Emergency Foods” written in the memo to:

University United Methodist Church

1085 E Genesee St.

Syracuse, NY 13210

You can also visit their website or call 315-475-7277.

