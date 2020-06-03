Food distribution event at Chenango County Fairgrounds

NORWICH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Food Bank of Central New York is hosting a food distribution event at the Chenango County Fairgrounds on Thursday, June 4.

The food distribution is part of the Nourish New York initiative.

The Food Bank of Central New York has purchased more than 160,000 pounds of surplus dairy products from New York farmers since the launch of the Nourish New York initiative.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Food Bank of Central New York has seen 50% more households utilizing the emergency food network throughout its 11-county service area.

The food distribution event will be held at the Chenango County Fairgrounds located at 168 East Mail Street in Norwich on June 4 from 2 p.m to 3:30 p.m.