Food drive held at Mary Nelson Youth Center

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People from all over were able to come out to the Mary Nelson Youth Center on Monday, which is located on South Salina Street, to get food to help them through the week.

Everything from bread and pastries to stuff for the kids was available, as well as milk and juice.

There is always a need in the community for help getting food, but during the pandemic, the need has grown stronger.

“I have 25 names per page and usually one person would help four or five in a family. So you take 25 per page and you count the families, that’s who we are feeding,” said organizer Mary Nelson.

A lot of the food made available for these families is thanks to generous donations made to the Mary Nelson Youth Center.