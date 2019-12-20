Food for Families helping Food Bank of CNY

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 is partnering with Tops Friendly markets for Food for Families. It is a one-day push to support the Food Bank of Central New York.

Customers can visit any of the Tops Friendly Markets locations in an eleven county service area to purchase a “Little Brown Bag of Hope” tag which will help put warm meals on plates this holiday season. Donors can choose the following “Little Bag of Hope” tag amounts:

$5.00

$10.00

$20.00

You are also able to donate online.

