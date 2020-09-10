Food giveaway at Oswego Speedway on Thursday

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The American Dairy Association is hosting another food giveaway at the Oswego Speedway on Thursday, September 10.
Starting at 11 a.m., produce, meat, and dairy will be given out to families while supplies last. This is a drive-thru event, and no walk-ups are allowed. Drivers should enter from City Line Road.
