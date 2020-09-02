Food share happening in Syracuse’s southside

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A food share is happening on Wednesday in Syracuse’s southside.
Every other Wednesday, the Sankofa Wellness and Resource Center will provide dry goods — like rice and beans — and even some fresh produce.
They are located at Cafe Sankofa Cooperative at 2323 South Salina Street in Syracuse.
Items are set up for grab-n-go and organizers are enforcing social distancing guidelines to provide the food items.
Wednesday’s event started at Noon and is expected to wrap up around 6 p.m.
