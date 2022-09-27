FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The community and Family Resource Center at Catholic Charities of Oswego County, (CCOC), is launching a Fall Food Truck Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 22.

“We’re emphasizing ‘family’ in our festival. This is a wonderful opportunity for families to enjoy a variety of free activities and really welcome in the fall season,” Brook Foster, program coordinator for the Community and Family Resource Center says.

As of right now, the event will include a variety of food trucks listed below and music outside provided by CCOC board member Dan Phillips, weather permitting.

Vendor List as of September 26:

Also present at the event will be family games, pumpkin decorating, a smoothie bike, face painting, and a center where you can build your own scarecrow.

Pauline’s Closet, the Catholic Charities thrift store, will also be open and will be holding a penny sale the day of the event.

For more information on their services, or supporting CCOC, contact Catholic Charities of Oswego County at 315-598-3980, or visit the website.