Food Truck Frenzy coming to OCC October 15 and 22

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking to sample some of the best items from local food trucks? On Thursday, October 15 and 22 from 4 to 7 p.m., Onondaga Community College will be hosting Food Truck Frenzy, giving those on campus a chance to sample from the local mobile eateries.
The event will be held in parking lot 13, directly in front of the SRC Arena. Proceeds will benefit the OCC Foundation’s Lazer Response Fund.
Thursday, October 15 – Syracuse Food Truck Association
• Birdsong Cafe
• PB&J’s Lunchbox
• Cue Dogs
• Oompa Loompyas
• Skippys
• Toss & Fire
Thursday, October 22 – CNY Food Truck Alliance
• Angry Pig BBQ
• Cluck n Burger
• Bob Barkers
• Naan Ya Business
• Skippys Ice Cream
American Dining Creations will also be there both days serving apple treats and cider.
