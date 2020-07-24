Food Truck Fridays kick off in Downtown Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Food Truck Fridays kicked off Friday afternoon at the Everson Plaza in Downtown Syracuse. NewsChannel 9’s Julia LeBlanc was there as customers lined up for some delicious lunch options.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Newsmakers: Part one with lawyer turned author Ed Menkin
- Syracuse Police investigate stabbing on Valley Drive
- Toronto Blue Jays to play 2020 season in Buffalo
- Syracuse Police investigating shooting after victim showed up at local hospital
- Chenango County Health Department warning of potential coronavirus exposure at two establishments
For more local news, follow Julia LeBlanc on Twitter @JuliaLeBlancNC9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App