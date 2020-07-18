Food Truck Fridays returning to the Everson Plaza

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Food Truck Fridays are returning to the Everson Plaza starting on July 24 and will continue through September 25.

This is being brought to Syracuse through a partnership between the Syracuse Food Truck Association and the Everson Museum.

The Syracuse Food Truck Association members have been serving the community throughout the pandemic through the Street Food Finder app.

This app allows customers to select a specific pickup time, which is spaced out accordingly to each truck’s speed of service. When you’re order is ready, you receive a text to walk up to the truck and pick up your food.

Patrons will be encouraged to pre-order using the Street Food Finder app, but it is not required.

Masks will be required while standing in line and picking up food. Hand sanitizer will also be readily available at each food truck.

The list of food trucks that will be onsite each Friday will be posted to the Everson Museum’s Facebook page, Twitter page and Instagram.

The Everson Museum of Art will remain closed to the public until August 1

The hours of operation during Food Truck Fridays will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.