CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This season’s first Syracuse Food Truck Takeover sponsored by Sharon Chevrolet starts on Wednesday, April 12, at the Great Northern Mall, where 20 food trucks will be available for you to try food all summer long.

Every Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. starting now through September, Syracuse food trucks will rotate each week at the food truck takeover on the other side of Dunk & Bright Furniture at the Great Northern Mall.

Families can eat great food while listening to live music and enjoy the nice weather. Tonight’s takeover will feature music from Marty from Digital Sounds DJs.

A list of trucks, menus, and online preordering is available online at Street Food Finder or by downloading the Street Food Finder app on your phone and visiting the HOTSPOTS page.

The following 20 food trucks will be attending tonight’s kick-off:

Courtesy Syracuse Food Truck Association

Courtesy Syracuse Food Truck Association

Courtesy Syracuse Food Truck Association

Courtesy Syracuse Food Truck Association

Courtesy Syracuse Food Truck Association

Courtesy Syracuse Food Truck Association

Courtesy Syracuse Food Truck Association

Courtesy Syracuse Food Truck Association

Courtesy Syracuse Food Truck Association

Keep updated on all things #SYRFOODTRUCKS on Streetfoodfinder, by visiting the Syracuse Food Trucks Associations website or following the SFTA on Facebook and Instagram.