SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking to grab something new for dinner? Central New York food trucks are taking over the Great Northern Mall on Wednesdays.

Every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. you can stop by the Park-and-Ride at the Great Northern Mall for the region’s best food brought to you.

Some of the vendors include “It’s a Utica Thing,” “The Angry Pig,” “Limp Lizard,” and “Papa Gallo”. The food truck takeover runs now until October 30.