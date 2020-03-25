Food worker in Ithaca tests positive for COVID-19

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tompkins County Health Department has confirmed that a food worker in Ithaca has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual had worked two shifts at Mango Mango Dessert, which is located on Dryden Road in Ithaca.

The individual was working on the following dates:

Saturday, March 14 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you ate at the restaurant at those times, please do the following:

Self-quarantine in your home for 14 days from when you were at the restaurant

Monitor for symptoms such as cough, fever and shortness of breath

If you develop symptoms, contact the Cayuga Health Sampling Site for testing

The sampling site is located at The Shops in Ithaca Mall parking lot on Catherwood Road. They are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

You can pre-register online or call the Cayuga Health Registration Line at (607) 319-5708.