Food worker in Ithaca tests positive for COVID-19

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tompkins County Health Department has confirmed that a food worker in Ithaca has tested positive for COVID-19.
The individual had worked two shifts at Mango Mango Dessert, which is located on Dryden Road in Ithaca.
The individual was working on the following dates:
- Saturday, March 14 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, March 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If you ate at the restaurant at those times, please do the following:
- Self-quarantine in your home for 14 days from when you were at the restaurant
- Monitor for symptoms such as cough, fever and shortness of breath
- If you develop symptoms, contact the Cayuga Health Sampling Site for testing
The sampling site is located at The Shops in Ithaca Mall parking lot on Catherwood Road. They are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
You can pre-register online or call the Cayuga Health Registration Line at (607) 319-5708.
As more cases have been identified, we have been preparing for situations where a broader segment of the population may have been exposed. Communications like this are meant to reduce further exposure by encouraging individuals who may have come in contact to act in the community’s best interest and self-quarantine even if they are not exhibiting symptoms.Public Health Director Frank Kruppa
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Yelp adds ‘Donate’ button on their site for restaurants
- Russian President postpones nationwide vote on constitutional amendments due to COVID-19 concerns
- County elections officials ask for a delay in NY Presidential primary
- Oswego City Police arrest 3 suspects in connection with bank robbery
- WATCH: Pretty nice evening on tap
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App