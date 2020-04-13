Foods you can eat to boost your immunity

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Did you know feeding your body with the right nutrients can help to keep your immune system strong?

Ali Olsen, RD CDN, a bariatric dietician for the Center for Weight Loss and Surgery shared some foods to add to your diet to boost immunity in a recent article.

Season with immune-protective herbs and spices.

Studies have shown herbs and spices such as ginger, garlic, onions, oregano, rosemary, and thyme help fight off viruses and harmful bacteria to give the body’s immune system a helping hand. Olsen suggests using these ingredients in foods like a homemade garlic hummus, raw ginger tea or seasoning meats and roasted vegetables.

Choose more orange foods.

Orange foods like carrots, sweet potatoes, and butternut squash are rich in beta-carotene which can help increase lung function and act as a strong defender against bacteria and viruses. The body converts beta-carotene into vitamin A, critical for immune function. Bright-colored fruits and vegetables of all kinds have antioxidants that can offer protection and increase the body’s infection-fighting mechanisms.

Eat foods high in vitamin C.

Vitamin C is found in more than citrus. Foods like red peppers, broccoli, and kiwi are also great sources of vitamin C. Olsen suggests starting your day with an orange, or add sliced peppers to your salad or sandwich for lunch. Studies have shown that vitamin C can help prevent illness.

Try some zinc in your diet.

Zinc is key for immune function, and is often found in cold and flu supplements. High amounts of zinc can be found in meat and seafood, and in moderate amounts in sunflower and pumpkin seeds.

Get more vitamin D.

For most of us living in northern climates, vitamin D levels can decline in winter months. Vitamin D is essential for optimal immune function and has been shown to help address respiratory infections. Vitamin D can be found in mushrooms, fatty fish, and eggs. There are also many vitamin D supplements over the counter. Discuss with your doctor before adding any supplement to your routine.

Minimize alcohol, sugar, and processed foods.

Not only can the consumption of these foods suppress the immune system, but eating them is often in place of more health-promoting foods. Try adding more whole foods to your diet instead of heavily processed foods. These items should be limited to only a few times a week.

Cook safely.

Be sure to practice food safety whenever cooking. Keep refrigerated items cold, 34-40 degrees Fahrenheit, and make sure groceries make it into the fridge within 2 hours of leaving the store. Cook foods to proper temperatures, and when reheating leftovers. Also dispose of unused foods by their proper date or when they appear to have gone bad.