HOMER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The official start of Friday Night Lights for Central New York schools marks a milestone in many athletes’ high school careers, but it also marked a milestone for one high school football official.

As Bryan Leonard took the field Friday night at Homer Senior High School, the face-off between the trojan warriors and Central Valley Academy was Leonard’s first time officiating a varsity game.

“I just love football but my personal schedule doesn’t really allow me to coach, I can’t be at the practice everyday and this is the best way to get involved,” Bryan Leonard, Varsity Football Official

Leonard has been a football official for the past two years. Normally an official doesn’t move up to varsity so soon, but due to a severe staffing shortage, he got bumped up quicker.

“There’s a need and I’m more than happy to fill that need.” Bryan Leonard, Varsity Football Official

Leonard says hours and hours of preparation go into becoming an official from studying the rule books, reviewing cheat sheets before each game, and running through game-day scenarios in his head.

But likely the most beneficial exercise Leonard can do before the game comes during the pre-game meeting with the other four officials. NewsChannel 9 got a sneak peek into the meeting where all five officials run through the rule book one last time.

“I’m with guys who have experience and if I have a question they’ve lived it,” Bryan Leonard, Varsity Football Official

After the meeting is wrapped up, Leonard said he doesn’t have any specific game-day rituals, but he makes sure to get a good stretch in before the whistle blows.

Once a football athlete himself, he’s now channeling that passion into making good calls.