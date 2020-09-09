For each complaint, Syracuse mayor says he’s also heard appreciation for parking ticket payback program

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh says for each complaint about the city’s parking ticket amnesty program, he’s also heard appreciation for the chance to pay a reduced fee.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9, Walsh defends the database listing tens of thousands of unpaid tickets dating back 20 years but says the information is only as good as the people who maintained the data over the decades.

The mayor says, “The majority of concerns, ultimately, we’ve been able to verify the accuracy of the information. Although I think it’s excepted there will be ones we didn’t get right.”

After receiving notice of an unpaid ticket in the mail over the weekend, people have written NewsChannel 9’s Your Stories team complaining that they’ve paid tickets but no longer have the proof. Others weren’t aware they ever got a ticket.

The city expects to bring in up to $1 million when it really needs the money.

When asked about the people being asked to pay the fines at a time when their financial situations might be unstable, the mayor says, “Timing can always be better and we know people are struggling financially. These are debts that are owed regardless of economic climate or ability to pay. The amnesty, waiving fees, it could be argued it’s as good as time as any.”

The website to pay unpaid tickets requires the original ticket number. The original ticket number can be looked up on the city’s database.

