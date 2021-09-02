For many restaurants with worker shortages, it’s still business as usual

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On any given day, we’d find Ale ‘N’ Angus Pub owner Randy Beach busy around the restaurant. But for the first time in the pub’s 17 years, it’s closed for a week. Beach says one reason is because business is usually slower for area restaurants during the fair and it’s longer this year.

“Let’s face it, we all love to go to the fair and eat,” Beach explained. “We decided with a couple of vacations that the people wanted with that we have working now, we just couldn’t run the restaurant efficiently with two or three of us.”

The pub will reopen next week. Staffing is still a challenge. Some good news, he is making some progress as summer winds down.

“We were able to hire a couple of part-timers that already have fulltime jobs, that are servers elsewhere,” Beach added, “So they said that they would help out. We were able to do that.”

While he is starting to see a little more interest in jobs at his restaurant, he said the industry as a whole has seen more people switch careers altogether.

“Some of your experienced help has moved on to better jobs and again you can’t hate anybody for bettering themselves. So we just have to retrain again,” Beach said.

If you’d like to apply for a job at Ale ‘N’ Angus, you can stop by the Pub at 238 Harrison Street in Syracuse.

Pay will depend on experience and is negotiable.