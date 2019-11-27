For one CNY family, braving a crowded Wegmans is part of Thanksgiving tradition

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Signs of the holiday hustle and bustle are taking over grocery stores, with shoppers trying to get those last-minute ingredients to complete their Thanksgiving feast.

For one Syracuse family, that’s half the fun, getting to do things like brave the crowded store together, and celebrate traditions.

For the New family, Thanksgiving tradition starts the day before. “We go bowling every Wednesday night before Thanksgiving with our entire family, all the cousins,” said Christina New.

“I like trying to beat my cousins every year, it’s really fun,” said Lexi New, Christina’s daughter.

A little friendly competition can’t start without a last-minute run to the store. The New family took a lap around Wegmans to make sure they were prepared, so they can enjoy all their favorite foods on Thanksgiving.

“Ben’s mom is amazing at making cinnamon rolls,” said Christina.

For Lexi, it’s about the people she gets to share them with. “A lot of my cousins are in college or some live a long time away, so it’s really special when we get to see them all together,” said Lexi.

Every year, the New family gets to make new memories, together. “There’s nothing better,” said Christina.

Enjoying each other while never forgetting what this holiday and the season of giving is all about.

“Family is the most important thing,” said Christina. “It’s important to be thankful to the loved ones in your life and just to be able to see them every year and know that we’re gonna have this fun time together.”

Wegmans stores will close at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Customers can also order groceries online and pick them up curbside through Instacart.

NewsChannel 9’s Nicole Sommavilla asked Wegmans shoppers one of the more important questions: what are you thankful for this Thanksgiving?

