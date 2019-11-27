For second time in a month, man caught with loaded gun at airport checkpoint

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Florida man was arrested at Syracuse Hancock International Airport on Wednesday after the Transportation Security Administration says he had a loaded gun at the checkpoint.

The TSA public affairs spokeswoman posted this photo. She says the man claims he did not know he had the loaded handgun with him when he approached the checkpoint. After being questioned, he was arrested on a weapons charge.

The TSA says the same man was caught about three weeks ago with a different loaded gun at the airport in Ithaca.

Florida man was arrested at @SyracuseAirport today after #TSA caught him with a loaded gun at the checkpoint. Can you believe that he was caught 21 days ago with a different loaded gun at @FLYIthaca. Both times he claimed he did not know he had a loaded gun with him. Seriously?! pic.twitter.com/uIyNxJHbId — TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) November 27, 2019

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9