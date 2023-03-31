LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Isn’t this getting old?

For the second time this week a truck has hit the Onondaga Lake Parkway Bridge.

Adding to the continuing tally as the third truck in under 14 days to crash, with the last incident taking place only two days ago, on March 29.

This is the fourth truck to hit the bridge this year.

9-1-1 has confirmed the hit, and says there are no injuries.

There’s debris from the truck scattered all over the road, and the back of the truck was ripped off.

The westbound lanes of the parkway are currently closed.

The recurring theme here? These drivers are not from the area. This box truck’s driver is from Buffalo, New York.

The driver was ticketed eight times. One for imprudent speed, and seven for each sign the driver missed.

A ticket per sign is the new strategy the Sheriff’s Office is implementing to try and evade this problem.