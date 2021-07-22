Forced from building due to I-81 project, Tobin’s Refinishing finds new home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Christopher Stefanovich says he’s been counting every coin and saving every penny for almost three years.

As the owner of Tobin’s Refinishing Inc., he’s known for a few years his building would become a casualty of the I-81 community grid proposal.

Tobin’s is located on Canal Street on the city’s east side, right along 690 East and is right where a new exit is set to be off of 690.

“What we have been told is that come the spring of 2022 [NYSDOT] will be starting the first phase and the imminent domain as far as bringing down the building for the community grid,” said Stefanovich. “So, we have basically been looking for a new building for the last couple years.”

Going with the community grid option would swallow up four commercial buildings, but no residential buildings according to the New York State Department of Transportation. The four are Tobin’s, the Syracuse Housing Authority Garage at 500 Renwick Ave, Dunkin’ Donuts, at 110 Almond St, and a building at 215 Genant Street that is unoccupied.

Stefanovich says after searching for years and viewing nearly a dozen different buildings, Tobin’s has found a new home.

“I have been saving every penny for the last three years knowing that I was going to have to purchase or get into another building,” said Stefanovich.

The new location will be at 6750 Pickard Drive in Syracuse, off of East Molloy Road. The move won’t happen until the summer of 2022, and Tobin’s will still be working out of it’s current location at 791 Canal St. until that time.